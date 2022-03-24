Comparison of websites delivering flowers in France

Which website should you pick to send flowers to France? Follow our guide to make an informed decision.Site listing Factors
Knowing the lowest price a website has to offer is always useful when you're on a budget. Not only does the lowest price inform you on the competitivity of a company, it also helps you eliminate candidates right away. A cheap bouquet doesn't necessarily mean poor quality, and at times you need an affordable option to send a nice message to a relative, coworker or acquaintance.
Once you know the lowest prices on a flower delivery website, the most important step is figuring out how much you will be charged for delivery. This fee can vary wildly, and have various names such as "processing fee", "shipping fee" or more usually "delivery fee". This may seem like a detail, but it shouldn't be overlooked: depending on the company and type of delivery (postal or hand delivered, see below), they may amount to as much as 25% of the overall price. These additional costs are often hidden from view, and only revealed once you're ready to check out.You can use this transparency - or lack thereof - to your advantage: it is likely that a company that clearly states how much you will be charged for delivery is serious about customer satisfaction.
Most major flower delivery websites in France are able to reach every corner of Metropolitan France. The 5 overseas department - namely Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyane, La Réunion and Mayotte - are often badly covered, or require high shipping fees. In some cases, the French companies, through the worldwide network, offer an international delivery, which can come in handy.
Choosing that type of delivery ensures that a florist will make your bouquet and bring it to your recipient. In most cases, it's a guarantee of freshness, and a way to make it extra special as your gift will be given directly to the person you ordered it for. Usually, floral arrangements that are created by a florist in his workshop will be fresher and more original than its boxed counterpart. However, such a type of delivery is usually charged more than postal shipping.
More and more, flowers are being sent in the mail, inside a box specially conceived for that purpose. It's a convenient and relatively cheaper way for flower delivery websites to deliver their products. While much progress has been made regarding the freshness and quality of such bouquets, one shouldn't expect them to look as good as those created by florists. However, the price will usually be lower, both when it comes to the bouquet and the delivery fees.
Coupon codes are present everywhere, and it's now become a habit to look for one whenever we're trying a new service. In the flower delivery industry, not all companies provide that, but it's good to know before you order that this is a possibility. Some of the coupons are only valid at certain times of the year, or for new customers.
Barely 10 years ago, it was rare to be able to send chocolates or gifts along with a bouquet. Today, it has become commonplace, although it's more frequently available in postal deliveries for practical reasons. The range of products that one can send with a bouquet has greatly expanded in recent years, but the most common are chocolate, candles, teddy bears and vases. These items are a real plus when celebrating a wedding or a birth, for example.
By greeting card, we mean actual, cardboard greeting card with an illustration. All the companies we tested allow you to include a message with your flowers. But not many actually let you pick a nice greeting card; some of those that offer this option also let you upload your own picture, to be printed on the front side of the card, for a more personalized look.