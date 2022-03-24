Comparison of websites delivering flowers in France

Delivery fees

Once you know the lowest prices on a flower delivery website, the most important step is figuring out how much you will be charged for delivery. This fee can vary wildly, and have various names such as "processing fee", "shipping fee" or more usually "delivery fee". This may seem like a detail, but it shouldn't be overlooked: depending on the company and type of delivery (postal or hand delivered, see below), they may amount to as much as 25% of the overall price. These additional costs are often hidden from view, and only revealed once you're ready to check out.You can use this transparency - or lack thereof - to your advantage: it is likely that a company that clearly states how much you will be charged for delivery is serious about customer satisfaction.